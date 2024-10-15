ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in September

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,637,100 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 2,387,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,395.2 days.
ITV Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPF opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.
ITV Company Profile
