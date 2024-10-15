J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.09 and last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

J D Wetherspoon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

