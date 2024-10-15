Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $87.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $44.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62. The company has a market cap of $860.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $86.20.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,360.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 6.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 111.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

