Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JAMF. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

JAMF stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. Jamf has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jamf will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,917.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,917.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,770.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in Jamf by 282.9% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after buying an additional 1,160,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Jamf by 2,977.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after buying an additional 982,764 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Jamf by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,158,000 after buying an additional 462,257 shares during the period. Kopp LeRoy C acquired a new position in Jamf in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,385,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the first quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

