Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Up 34.8% in September

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Japan Tobacco Trading Down 1.3 %

Japan Tobacco stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. 52,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,781. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 16.58%.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.