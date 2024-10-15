JasmyCoin (JASMY) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. JasmyCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $68.01 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,394,999,677 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

