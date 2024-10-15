Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on E. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

E stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,444. ENI has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ENI will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,079,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

