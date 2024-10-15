John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.75 and last traded at $70.75, with a volume of 986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.69.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHML. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 110,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,590,000 after buying an additional 46,946 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

