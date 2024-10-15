John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Holdings Boosted by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHSC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2,181.1% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 275,906 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 64.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 159,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $409,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JHSC opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $463.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

