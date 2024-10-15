Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.5 %

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.32. 28,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $273.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.45. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.