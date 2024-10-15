JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBUS. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BBUS opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average of $97.62.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

