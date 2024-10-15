JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Basf to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Basf to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf has a consensus rating of Hold.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,267.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $14.89.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Basf will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

