JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.0% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,139,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,194,000 after buying an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 27,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $221.48 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $636.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

