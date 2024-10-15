Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000546 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $389.25 million and approximately $12.25 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00043949 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,688 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

