Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 90.5% per year over the last three years.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

KYN stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

