Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 90.5% per year over the last three years.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
KYN stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $11.90.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
