KBR, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for KBR in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KBR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. KBR has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,823,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 67,634 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of KBR by 73.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 326,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 138,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of KBR by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 97,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,968. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

