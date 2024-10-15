Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 285.0 days.
OTCMKTS KOYJF remained flat at $21.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kemira Oyj has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61.
