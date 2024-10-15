Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KVUE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

