Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Kering alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kering

Kering Trading Down 4.2 %

Kering Company Profile

PPRUY stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

(Get Free Report

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.