KeyCorp Boosts Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target to $144.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $132.43 on Tuesday. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $132.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,824.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Integer by 460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter worth $927,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 7.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 453,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

