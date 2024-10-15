Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Up 33.2% in September

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,400 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the September 15th total of 1,321,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,401.0 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of KCDMF remained flat at $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.34.
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.