Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Up 33.2% in September

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,400 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the September 15th total of 1,321,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,401.0 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of KCDMF remained flat at $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.34.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.