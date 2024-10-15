Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 496.0 days.

Shares of Kingspan Group stock remained flat at $85.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $85.16 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

