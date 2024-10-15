Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Up 35.2% in September

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingstone Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.99% of Kingstone Companies worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Kingstone Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Kingstone Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of KINS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 99,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,726. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $108.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

