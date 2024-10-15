Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, October 18th

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, October 18th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th.
Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.20. 1,881,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,055,974. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.82.
Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile
