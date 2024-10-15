Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the September 15th total of 233,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Knightscope Stock Down 7.0 %
Knightscope stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.90. 158,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,165. Knightscope has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.35 million, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Knightscope
Knightscope Company Profile
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Knightscope
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.