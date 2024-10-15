Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the September 15th total of 233,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Knightscope Stock Down 7.0 %

Knightscope stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.90. 158,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,165. Knightscope has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.35 million, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knightscope stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knightscope, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSCP Free Report ) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Knightscope worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

