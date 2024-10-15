Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.25

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $34.47 million and $1.18 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00056645 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00034789 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012335 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,518,925 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

