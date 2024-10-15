Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $36.99 million and $1.02 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00054851 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,517,983 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

