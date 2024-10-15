Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,278 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $147.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.69 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,620. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

