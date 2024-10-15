Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,279 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 129.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGBL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 153.9% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the first quarter worth $184,000.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

CGBL opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.