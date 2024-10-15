Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $515,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $430.89 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $431.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

