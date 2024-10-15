Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $515,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1,614.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

