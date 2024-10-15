Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $546,000 Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBCA. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ehrlich Financial Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. waypoint wealth counsel bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 468,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BBCA opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

