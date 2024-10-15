Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $618,000 Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 63.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

