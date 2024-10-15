Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNOV. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 33.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth $357,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

