Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,476 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 125.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 178.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 510,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 326,900 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,292,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 86,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

