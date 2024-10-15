Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 961 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.93 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

