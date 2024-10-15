Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $272,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 9,626.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $186,759,000 after buying an additional 1,015,542 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in Boeing by 15,039.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $176,073,000 after acquiring an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after acquiring an additional 518,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.56.

Boeing Stock Down 1.3 %

BA opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.41. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.