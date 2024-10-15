Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 984 Shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:MOTI opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $242.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.