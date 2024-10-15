KRYZA Exchange (KRX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $51.65 Million

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One KRYZA Exchange token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KRYZA Exchange has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. KRYZA Exchange has a total market cap of $51.65 million and approximately $1,098.47 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.90 or 0.00251916 BTC.

KRYZA Exchange Profile

KRYZA Exchange launched on October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken. The official website for KRYZA Exchange is www.kryza.io.

KRYZA Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.00653831 USD and is down -13.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KRYZA Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KRYZA Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

