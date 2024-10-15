KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,700 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the September 15th total of 151,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KWESST Micro Systems stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.01% of KWESST Micro Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KWE stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Monday. 100,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. KWESST Micro Systems has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

KWESST Micro Systems ( NASDAQ:KWE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. KWESST Micro Systems had a negative return on equity of 478.39% and a negative net margin of 711.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

