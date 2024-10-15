Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $651,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 469,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,778,000 after buying an additional 72,351 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

KYMR opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.21. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

