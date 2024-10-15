La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the September 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 355.0 days.

Shares of LFDJF stock opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme engages in the gaming operation and distribution business in France and internationally. It offers lottery games, such as draw and instant games at points of sale and online; sports betting at points of sale; online poker; online horse-race and sports betting; betting and risk management services to sports betting operators; digital gaming platform; and s sports betting technology, as well as holds and administers draws for participating lotteries.

