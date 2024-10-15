La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the September 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 355.0 days.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Price Performance
Shares of LFDJF stock opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36.
About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme
