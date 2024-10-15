Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $132.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $92.90 to $77.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.14.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.38%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

