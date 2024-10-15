LCX (LCX) Hits Market Capitalization of $103.93 Million

LCX (LCX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One LCX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LCX has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LCX has a total market cap of $103.93 million and $686,109.95 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
LCX Profile
LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights.
LCX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.
