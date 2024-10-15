Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Short Interest Update

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Legacy Education Alliance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LEAI remained flat at $0.00 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,372. Legacy Education Alliance has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29,544.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

