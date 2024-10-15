Lido Staked ETH Reaches Market Cap of $25.32 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,591.66 or 0.03886378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $25.32 billion and $41.77 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.13 or 0.00252115 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,770,683 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,769,420.33472657. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,601.02517999 USD and is up 2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $80,797,631.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

