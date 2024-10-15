Litecoin Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.16 billion and approximately $658.03 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $68.76 or 0.00102693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009174 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 74.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,086,093 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

