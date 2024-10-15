Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,994 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 230,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,062. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

