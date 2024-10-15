Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Sells 920 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NULG stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.54. 26,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.