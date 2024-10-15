Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Trimmed by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $605.58. 388,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,438. The company has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $614.62.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

